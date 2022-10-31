The Land
Mudgee store sale hits $4550

Kate Loudon
Updated November 1 2022 - 5:08am, first published October 31 2022 - 8:00pm
Selling agent Chris Schmidt, CS Livestock Mudgee, with a pen of high selling Speckle Park cows with calves on account of Ron and Ellen Stewart which made $4400 to a McDonald Lawson Carter client. Photo: Kate Loudon

Wet conditions and localised flooding didn't deter buyers or sellers from attending the Mudgee Store sale held last Thursday which had a yarding of about 550 head.

