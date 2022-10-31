Wet conditions and localised flooding didn't deter buyers or sellers from attending the Mudgee Store sale held last Thursday which had a yarding of about 550 head.
McDonald Lawson Carter's Andy Carter said "It is still very wet around the area but any of the better conditioned and better presented cattle, they sold particularly well".
The sale featured a dispersal draft of 30 Angus cows and calves and 30 Angus heifers from the Tindale family, Bylong, after the sale of their property. Their draft of aged cows with young calves at foot made from $3300 a head to $4000 with the pregnancy tested in calf (PTIC) heifers selling for $2750.
The top priced pen of the day was four Angus cows and calves, sold for $4550.
Another high selling pen of cows and calves were four Speckle Parks account Ron and Ellen Stewart which sold for $4400 and were purchased through McDonald Lawson Carter, Mudgee. The Stewarts had been selling cattle through the Mudgee sale yards for about 20 years and this pen of cows and calves were the last of their cattle to sell before the property would be taken over by a grandson.
The majority of cows and calves ranged between $3600 and $2500 with outliers being seven Santa Gertrudis cows and calves sold for $2000 and a Murray Grey cow and calf which sold for $1350.
The run of 55 Pregnancy tested in calf females topped at $3000 for two pens of 10 Angus heifers account Monivale Station. The females were from Landfall and Dawson Angus blood and were joined to Coffin Creek R191 and Coffin Creek R27. Other PTIC females ranged from $2750 to $1860.
Steers topped at $2010 for three Angus steers purchased through Tablelands Rural Agency. The majority sold from $1460 to $2000 with two Friesian steers sold to $710, and five light black steers sold for $930.
In the unjoined heifers, 48 were offered and sold to a top of $1830, purchased through McGrath Upper Hunter, with the bottom end being $1070 for seven Angus cross heifers.
"Obviously the better conditioned and better bred cattle sold particularly well," Mr Carter said.
"I think there was also a bit of value on the day too, as well as those good sales, if you were there on the day and weren't too fussed on breed you could have quite easily stepped in to a few cattle for a reasonable price. I thought there were opportunities there."
"It was a good sale without being ridiculous, I think most sold to good value and certainly all vendors and purchasers would be happy with the results," he said.
