The Land
Elanco Spring Female Feature sale hits $4375

Kate Loudon
Kate Loudon
Updated November 1 2022 - 5:48am, first published 1:00am
Top priced pen of unjoined heifers with Jack Whitty, Kevin Miller, Whitty, Lennon, and Co, Forbes, and Bear, Janlin Agribusiness, Gunningbland.

High quality females were offered in the Elanco Spring Feature Female sale held at the Dubbo Regional Livestock Markets last Friday where 2000 females were yarded for the combined agents sale.

