High quality females were offered in the Elanco Spring Feature Female sale held at the Dubbo Regional Livestock Markets last Friday where 2000 females were yarded for the combined agents sale.
The sale was originally set for Friday, October 14, but was postponed due to the wet weather and floods.
Cows and calves sold to a top of $4375 for a pen of 35 Temania blood Angus cows with calves at foot by Millah Murrah bulls. Offered by Mumble Peg Partnership, Narromine and sold through Peter Milling and Company, Dubbo, the successful purchaser was an undisclosed client of AWN Orange.
Bos Indicus cows and calves sold between $4000 and $2750, with British units selling from $2500 to $3875, and European pairs from $3050 to $3840. Cross bred cows in store condition with second calves made from $2000 to $2300.
Pt Lord, Dakin, and Associates Mark Garland said the average for cows and calves over the sale was about $3400. "That gives you a bit of an idea of how strong the cow and calf job was," Mr Garland said.
Pregnancy tested in calf (PTIC) cows sold to $3920 for a pen of eight red tag Angus and Angus cross cows account D and H Braid, purchased by Jason Fearnley, Eumungerie.
Three Angus cross heifers topped the PTIC heifer draft, account T and C Rothery, for $3000 with the majority $2600 to $2850 for the main run of Angus heifers.
Two yards of PTIC Droughtmaster heifers made $2510 for the top pen and $2400 for the second.
Unjoined heifers topped at $2350 for a pen of 18 Hollywood Angus blooded females account AM and SL Stevenson. This pen was purchased by Janlin Agribusiness through Kevin Miller, Whitty, Lennon, and Company.
"If you wanted to buy some good runs of weaner heifers, today was your day," Mr Garland said.
The top of weaner Angus heifers made $1820 and Charolais cross heifers sold between $1500 and $1600. A draft of 54 Brahman heifers sold for $1900.
Richardson and Sinclair's Justin Sanderson said the yarding was one of the better quality drafts he had seen through the Dubbo sale yards since before the drought.
"Vendors have done an exceptional job getting their cattle in through the wet times and presenting them in such high quality," Mr Sanderson said.
"The strength of the market here today reflected the quality," he said.
Representatives from Elanco and Zoetis judged the cattle before sale, results are;
Best pen of heifers: Keirin Ag Co with 12 Santa Gertrudis Cross.
Best pen of heifers and calves: Terra Pastoral with 15 Droughtmasters.
Best pen of PTIC heifers: M and M Brennan with 13 Herefords.
Best pen of PTIC cows: ERT Pastoral with 15 Angus.
Best pen of cows and calves: Marrington Pastoral Co with 14 Droughtmasters.
Champion pen: ERT Pastoral with 15 Angus.
Reserve champion pen: Terra Pastoral with 15 Droughtmasters.
