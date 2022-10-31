Merino ram donated to support Ally Jaffrey

Prior to the auction last Friday of the Merino and Poll Merino rams offered by the Williams and Frost families at their 14th annual Thalabah Merino ram sale, Laggan, Krisi Frost made a very special announcement.
"We are offering Lot 5 in support of Ally Jaffrey, our very special friend and wool lady," Mrs Frost said.
"The money will be donated to the Crookwell Community Trust to help Ally and her husband Cody through this period of serious illness."
Mrs Frost said Ally, who is well known in southern tablelands for her work with Nutrien Ag Solutions and her coordination of local Merino ewe competitions has suffered a Myelofibrosis relapse.
Myelofibrosis is an uncommon type of bone marrow cancer where the bone marrow is being overtaken by fibrosis which disrupts the body's normal production of blood cells, requiring regular blood transfusions.
"Ally, you are a warrior. We love you," Mrs Frost said.
The $4000 paid by long term Thalabah client Chris Croker, Golspie, was matched by an equal amount donated by the staff of the Crookwell and Goulburn branches of Nutrien Ag Solutions.
Mr Croker said he had identified the ram as being suitable for his breeding program and was prepared to purchase the ram to support Ally Jaffrey.
"She is a great friend and has been in everything in the Crookwell district since she came here 14 years ago," he said.
"Ally was the first female president of the Crookwell Rugby Club, and with her husband Cody and his tyre business they have been loyal supporters of the whole community, not just the farmers.
"We wish Ally and Cody well."
The Seaman family at Andbo Poll Dorset stud, Laggan, have also announced the proceeds of Lot 11 will be donated to the Crookwell Community Trust in support of local couple Ally and Cody Jaffrey
Their ram sale is on 11 November at 1pm.
The Seaman family posted on Facebook - "A lovely idea initiated by Thalabah Merino Stud and we couldn't be more honoured than to jump on board."
