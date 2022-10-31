Crop and livestock losses in flood-inundated farming regions in NSW will be significant, but food producers are finding ways to beat the obstacles brought on by La Nina.
"The amount of rainfall we are receiving makes it difficult as we operate at capacity but we Australian producers are always prepared to meet challenges like this," Fletcher International Exports director Roger Fletcher said.
"Farming is always a challenge...while we are looking after winter's wheat harvest, we are having difficulties getting the summer crops in [due to waterlogging].
"Harvesting crops at the moment is most affected in a big way because we have to manage floodwater its like a snakes and ladders game."
As more heavy rainfall is expected over the next coming months, Mr Fletcher said, those producing grains, cotton, and livestock for the export market are experiencing "a most difficult time".
If paddocks remain inundated with water making it next to impossible to sow summer crops, Mr Fletcher said, it will impact overall cropping production in NSW.
Related reading:
Mr Fletcher said the main obstacles for livestock producers are transporting to markets and processors due to road closures in flood-impacted areas.
"They're doing their best to fix those roads, but if we can't get down to some roads, we have to go somewhere else."
Narromine farmer Chris Walsh watched the torrent on Macquarie River on Monday as he sat by a bench along the riverbank.
The grounds in his cattle farm, Truro, about five kilometres from Narromine's town centre, have been in its wettest condition since the onset of heavy rainfall last month.
But he said he was not as worried about keeping safe his remaining 60 heads compared to the neighbouring grains farmers' situation because he can move his livestock to higher ground if the weather gets worse.
"We can still get around but my neighbours are more worried because they can't get their heavy machineries onto the ground," Mr Walsh said.
The last time he saw Macquarie River breach its banks was in 2010 when floodwater washed up low-lying Bligh Street, just metres from the city's town centre.
The Australia Bureau of Agriculture and Resource Economics and Sciences has said in its report this week that worst affected food producers in NSW, Victoria, Tasmania, and Queensland are likely to suffer financial losses in this year's harvest but the full impact is not yet known.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.