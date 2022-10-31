The Land
Clonal propagation trial key to disease-free root stock in custard apples

JB
By Jamie Brown
Updated November 1 2022 - 4:44am, first published October 31 2022 - 7:00pm
Dr Alice Hayward, University of Queensland, will undertake trial work into clonal propagation of custard apple trees through tissue culture. photo: Supplied

A partnership between the peak body for custard apple growers and the University of Queensland will help modernise the boutique industry and galvanise its orchard base.

North Coast reporter

Local News

