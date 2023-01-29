The Land
Home/Beef

Skinner sees much potential in Angus

MS
By Matt Sherrington
Updated January 31 2023 - 12:36pm, first published January 29 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dane Skinner on Lawn Hill at Big Springs, south of Wagga Wagga, NSW, with Angus steers, which will likely be sold to the Rangers Valley or Kerwee feedlots. Pictures supplied.

Dane Skinner has continued a proud family tradition of breeding Angus since he bought Lawn Hill at Big Springs, south of Wagga Wagga, NSW, with his wife Alison.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Matt Sherrington

Journalist

Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.