Dunedoo store sale has high quality yarding hitting $4500

By Kate Loudon
November 3 2022 - 9:00am
The Milling Stuart Pty Ltd team in action selling a pen of Angus heifers. Photo: Supplied

Dunedoo yarded about 800 head on Wednesday with heifers to $2300, while cows with calves brought the top bid of $4500.

