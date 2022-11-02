Dunedoo yarded about 800 head on Wednesday with heifers to $2300, while cows with calves brought the top bid of $4500.
The sale attracted interest both locally and as far as Coonamble, Carcoar, Forbes, Molong, Blayney, Bathurst, and Scone with Dunedoo's Milling Stuart Pty Ltd team reporting it was a good run of cattle with all the stores showing plenty of weight.
The best of the cows with calves sold to $4500 per unit for a pen of 17 Angus females with their first and second calves at foot, offered on account of B.M. Bowman, Tooraweenah, and sold to Garry and Kelly Cox, Langdene, Dunedoo.
Piper and Co, Cassilis, sold young Angus-cross cows with calves up to three months, from $3300 to $4080 with Forbes Livestock Agency purchasing their high selling pen for an undisclosed client.
Seven Angus cows, offered by Peter Dalton, Dunedoo, made $4200, and sold to an undisclosed buyer through Forbes Livestock Agency.
Heifers topped at $2300 for a pen of Angus offered by Kennedy Family Pastoral Company, Nyngan, and were purchased by Corumbene stud, Dunedoo.
A pen of 14 Charolais heifers offered by Arcady Park Pty Ltd, Dunedoo, sold for $2000 to an undisclosed client of Ray White Emms Mooney, Bathurst. The majority of heifers sold between $1750 and $2000.
In the steer draft, a pen of 18 ex-agistment Herefords at Wellington sold to $2320 and were purchased by Dunedoo lotfeeder, Alto Rural.
Charolais steers from Arcady Park Pty Ltd, Dunedoo, sold to $2260, purchased by Corumbene stud, Dunedoo.
Compared to the last Dunedoo store sale, Mr Stuart said lighter cattle were $50 to $80 dearer with the heavier cattle remaining firm.
Pt Lord, Dakin, and Associates' Mark Garland, Dubbo said it was a good yarding with plenty of young cattle offered.
"Dunedoo always yards good cattle so there is always good buyer support," Mr Garland said.
Mr Garland said there was plenty of buyer demand as warmer weather approached.
"There just wasn't enough cattle for the number of buyers," he said.
