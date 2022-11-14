The proposal by waste management company Veolia Environmental Services to build an incinerator designed to burn up to 380,000 tonnes of Sydney's waste annually has met with strong opposition from the Tarago community, south of Goulburn.
Veolia has lodged their Development Application and the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) is now open for public scrutiny for 6 weeks until Tuesday 6 December.
"Despite consistent calls from all sections of the surrounding communities and all of our local political representatives to drop this toxic proposal, Veolia are pushing ahead without any social licence," Rod Thiele, president of Communities Against The Tarago Incinerator (CATTI), said.
The proposal will see Veolia, a French multinational company, with the support of the NSW government transporting the waste 250kms from Sydney and burn it at their 6000ha Woodlawn Eco Precinct within 50km of Canberra.
For the first time, an advanced economy is proposing industrial-scale waste incineration close to the homes of thousands of people who are totally reliant on rainwater, collected in household tanks, for drinking, household usage and business.
According to Veolia, the proposed incinerator will operate 24 hours a day, 365 days per year for a 'maximum' lifespan of 30 years and produce up to 30MW of power per year.
The proposal has drawn the ire of many concerned landholders, one of whom is Fliss Reynolds with her husband Simon.
Mrs Reynolds said the proposed incinerator will be situated within three km of their boundary.
"Within the local community there is great concern regarding the environmental, health and agriculture impact on the district," she said.
"In particular there are concerns regarding the introduction of toxins such as dioxins into the air, waterways and land."
The Reynolds' family have held Twyzel, Lake Bathurst, since it was taken up in 1853 as part of the original Somerton holding, and Simon Reynolds is the fifth generation of his family to manage the property.
"From an agriculture perspective Simon and I are concerned about the impact this might have on our lamb, wool, beef and grain production in the future," Mrs Reynolds said.
"At this stage there are a lot of unknowns regarding the facility as we await the environmental impact statement.
"Our other concern relates to Veolia and their ability to uphold the standards they promise given the recent issues with odour control at the Woodlawn Eco Precinct and the slow resolution of these."
Spokesperson for the Goulburn Mulwaree Council said the Council is currently undertaking a comprehensive review of the Environmental Impact Statement in relation to Veolia's proposal.
"Council has previously resolved on two occasions (21 September 2021 and 15 March 2022) its total opposition to energy from waste facilities within the Goulburn Mulwaree LGA," they said.
"An Extraordinary Council Meeting is scheduled for Tuesday 29 November 2022 to consider Council's submission to NSW Department of Planning & Environment."
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
