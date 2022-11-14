The Land
No to proposed incinerator at Tarago

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
November 14 2022 - 11:00am
Concerned Tarago-district families - Simon and Fliss Reynolds, with Harry, Charlotte, Austin and Annabelle McLennan with Jade and James Reynolds. Photo: supplied

The proposal by waste management company Veolia Environmental Services to build an incinerator designed to burn up to 380,000 tonnes of Sydney's waste annually has met with strong opposition from the Tarago community, south of Goulburn.

