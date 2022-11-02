His property name lent itself to many of his horses, including Mandalong Annie, Mandalong Queen, Mandalong Special, Mandalong Catatac, Mandalong Royal, Mandalong Jenny, Mandalong Belle, Mandalong Rambo, Mandalong Ranche, and Mandalong Vampire being among Ric's earlier gallopers. The latter is a gelding by Dracula and was among Ric's first winners as an owner and breeder in 2007.