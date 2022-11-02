Italian-born entrepreneur Riccardo Pisaturo AM, who passed away in September, is remembered for several cattle breed shaping endeavours as well as his Thoroughbreds exploits during his 100 years.
I was fortunate to visit Ric - as he liked to be known - at his western Sydney property, a place he established into a noted grazing property named Mandalong.
Reflecting on his Italian youth, Ric planted an avenue of olive trees which lined the paddocks leading to its homestead.
While in earlier times these paddocks were brimming with cattle, they were replaced with Ric's new love of Thoroughbreds in his later life.
His property name lent itself to many of his horses, including Mandalong Annie, Mandalong Queen, Mandalong Special, Mandalong Catatac, Mandalong Royal, Mandalong Jenny, Mandalong Belle, Mandalong Rambo, Mandalong Ranche, and Mandalong Vampire being among Ric's earlier gallopers. The latter is a gelding by Dracula and was among Ric's first winners as an owner and breeder in 2007.
Ric became great friends with Warwick Farm conditioner Gary Nickson with whom he won many races, including Mandalong Nicko, Mandalong Missile, Mandalong Emperor, Mandalong One Up, Mandalong Pins, Mandalong Sera, Mandalong Ready, Mandalong Kiss and Mandalong Tapit.
Veteran Mid-North Coast jockey, Peter Graham, secured a unique double at Taree recently when the long-time hoop trained the winner of the second last race before partnering with the winner of the final event.
Graham has four horses in work, one of them being Gold Card which he prepared to win the class two plate when ridden by Anna Roper at Taree.
This was followed by the popular hoop riding Salad Dodger, trained by Colt Prosser at Wauchope, to win the benchmark 58 handicap to make his unique double.
Racing NSW introduced dual licences in 2019, making it possible for a person to be a jockey as well as a trainer, with Graham successfully applying for one last year.
About 12-months ago, during the 2021/22 season, four young Aquis-based sires Kobayashi (by I Am Invincible), Spieth (Thorn Park), Jukebox (Snitzel), and Choisir horse The Mission (the latter recently awarded champion Queensland first crop sire) quickly began their stud careers siring early season winners.
This year, Aquis, Canungra, south-east Queensland, can boast three more of its young stallions to have quickly initiated sire statistics with recent first two-year-old winners being recorded.
First, its Japanese-bred Brave Smash sired juvenile colt Brave Halo, which made it two wins from two starts at Ascot on October 22.
On the same day in New Zealand, Santos (an I Am Invincible ATC Skyline Stakes-G2 winning juvenile) saluted with his first winner when two-year-old filly Ulanova won over 1000 metres at Te Rapa.
The following day at the Sunshine Coast, another Aquis first crop, two-year-old sire Performer (and a two-year-old Sydney Group winner himself by Exceed And Excel), also sired his first winner.
Finishing third at his first start at Eagle Farm, Mishani Maverick - a gelding by Performer, won over 1000 metres.
First crop two-year-old sire Harry Angel is another stallion to recently sire his first Australian winner when his first runner Arkansaw Kid won the $500,000 Inglis Banner - a race restricted for qualified Inglis Yearling Sale graduates at Moonee Valley.
Bred and raced in partnership with Philippa Duncan Bloodstock of Sydney, Arkansaw Kid is another success story for Inglis' Classic Yearling Sale, the colt making $190,000 when selling via the Murphy family's Sledmere Stud, Scone.
Among the Darley shuttler sires at Aberdeen, Harry Angel is an Irish-bred son of Dark Angel (won juvenile Middle Park Stakes-G1, England), which is a great-grandson of Waajib (an Irish-bred son of Northern Dancer's Try My Best), which found Australian stakes success when shuttling to Macquarie Stud, Wellington in the 1990s.
Interestingly, Dark Angel is also the sire of Irish imported grey stallion Top Ranked, which dead-heated for first (with Ellsberg) in the ATC Epsom Handicap-G1 in October.
