The Land
Home/Markets

Strong competition for prime cows driven by dampened supply

AB
By Alexandra Bernard
November 3 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Payne, Pitt Sons Walcha with vendor Ross Green, Inverness at Walcha with a pen of 13, cast for age Hereford cows, 648kg, sold for 398.2c/kg. Photo: Simon Chamberlain

LOWER supply is driving competition for prime cows across the state with prices staying strong.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Alexandra Bernard

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.