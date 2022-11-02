The Land
Price pressure on macadamia nut as global supply ramps up

JB
By Jamie Brown
November 2 2022 - 9:00am
Vilma Giacomini, North Lismore, has weathered price storms before and will survive next year's shake-up because excellent kernel recovery will push her base price above the cost of inputs.

Australian Macadamia Society will gather on the Gold Coast next week to discuss the industry's future and the topic on everyone's lips will be markets.

