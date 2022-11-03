The Land
Nicholls disperse entire Holstein milking herd

By Kate Loudon
November 3 2022 - 7:00pm
The Nicholls' family's milking herd of Holstein cows which were purchased by three Norco farmers. Photos: Supplied

The end of a dairying era has arrived for Murray and Nicole Nicholls and their family, Rukenvale near Kyogle, after the sale of their entire Holstein milking herd.

