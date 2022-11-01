There was firefighters, there was politicians and punters came from as far as New Zealand and Western Australian to attend the Muswellbrook Race Club on Tuesday.
A healthy crowd was trackside for the Melbourne Cup Day Races where the sun shined after storms hit the region the previous night.
Among the crowd was NSW Deputy Premier Paul Toole while there was also a number of golfers taking part in the Australasian Fire Brigades Golf Championships down at the track.
They were on hand to watch eight races go around.
Paul Messara was the sole trainer to claim a racing double on the day with the other six races shared around.
Jockey Aaron Bullock combined with Messara in those two wins - aboard Mauricette and Unravel - before the hoop claimed a third win for the day on the Kris Lees-trained Zanzibar Gem in the final race.
Benjamin Osmond also had a successful day. The apprentice jockey took home two victories.
Meanwhile, in the big one on Tuesday, it was Gold Trip who came out on top.
The top weight, trained by Ciaron Maher & David Eustace and ridden by Mark Zahra, took out the 2022 Melbourne Cup, beating Emissary by two lengths while High Emocean flew home into third.
Over at Randwick, the Kris Lees-trained Rustic Steel took out the first ever running of the Big Dance.
The gelding just edged out Cisco Bay while Sibaaq ran third.
Winning jockey Nash Rawiller was a "pretty happy" man after the victory.
"It was a high pressure race. They all wanted to be there. He got into rhythm mid-race. I was happy where we were. He let go with a great turn of foot at the start of the straight. I was vulnerable late, that last 100m felt like 400m but felt credit to all involved with him. He was able to go right to the line," he said.
"It has probably helped. I think this is the race Kris has targeted from a long way out and I think that was the difference. It wasn't an afterthought. This is the race they wanted to win and he was able to produce on the day.
"I couldn't win an Everest or a Golden Eagle but pretty happy with a Big Dance."
Ben is a digital journalist for ACM Agriculture, covering Queensland Country Life, The Land, Farmonline, Stock Journal, Stock & Land, Farm Weekly and the North Queensland Register.
