Usually by mid-May, Jon Elder has completed the cotton harvest on their 2500 hectare farm Waverleigh, near Narromine.
This year, like it has been for so many growers, has been one like no other for Mr Elder.
After planting 470 hectares, he has only been able to pick 60 of those and believes it is very unlikely he will be able to plant this year.
"It has been a very challenging season for us. Ideally we would finish harvest in the second week of May, but we're now in November and still have more than 400ha to pick," he said.
"After all the rain we have had, including another 30mm on Monday, we won't be able to get on the ground for at least another two weeks and that is if we get dry weather up until then.
"We had planned on planting a similar amount again this year.
"It is not just a matter of going out and planting the cotton, we have not been able to complete any of the preparation work for planting.
"At this stage, I don't think we will be able to get it in the ground in time."
Along with the time delays and the impact that has on planting, Mr Elder said the rain also significantly impacts cotton quality.
"The rain affects the colour and strength of the fibre," he said.
"I have heard from some people they have lost between $40 and $100 per bale.
"Heavy rains and wind also knock the cotton off the plant. I estimate about one-third of our cotton has been knocked onto the ground."
Trying to take any positives out of the season, Mr Elder said the weather has shown him one thing.
"It has been a lesson for me in how much abuse cotton will stand," he said.
"Not many plants would take the abuse our cotton has and still provide something to harvest."
Mr Elder is weighing up options for a summer crop.
"We're going to think long and hard if we can't plant anything before the end of December," he said.
"We will possibly look at a late season sorghum but we'll have to wait and see.
"Part of the consideration we need to take into account is the higher price of inputs.
"A year ago urea was $700 and now it is $1200 to $1300.
"It shortens the sowing window and the break even point."
Mr Elder has also had issues with his winter cropping program.
"We sowed 15 per cent of what we wanted to. Our canola was destroyed but our barley is doing okay," he said.
"We also put in some late safflower which we will harvest early February."
Despite persistent rain in much of NSW and Queensland delaying picking and planting, the Australian cotton industry is still expecting a large cotton crop in 2023.
Only two years after severe drought, cotton farmers celebrated good water availability resulting in a record crop of 5.5 million bales last season, however, the rain has persisted providing a headache for some farmers.
"The northern half of NSW has a wider planting window to maintain a healthy yield," said Cotton Australia CEO, Adam Kay.
"We are confident they will achieve that if the rain holds off long enough to get their crops in the ground."
It's a different story unfortunately from the Macquarie Valley south to the Victorian border.
"Overall, at this stage we expect around a 10 per cent reduction on our crop forecasts for 2023, and with about a third of that crop forward sold, we expect strong ongoing global demand for our cotton," Mr Kay said.
