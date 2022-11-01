The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Weather delays still affecting cotton harvest are hitting growers bottom line

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
Updated November 3 2022 - 1:47pm, first published November 1 2022 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jon Elder, Waverleigh, Narromine, is usually finished his cotton harvest by mid-May. At this stage, he has only picked 60 hectares of 470 planted.

Usually by mid-May, Jon Elder has completed the cotton harvest on their 2500 hectare farm Waverleigh, near Narromine.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denis Howard

Denis Howard

Senior Journalist, The Land

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.