The Land

Food security warnings must be heeded

November 4 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Foodbank Hunger Report shows only 55 per cent of Australians are highly food secure.

Reliable access to safe, clean and affordable food should be a certainty in a country such as Australia, yet the latest Foodbank Hunger Report shows only 55 per cent of Australians are highly food secure. A shocking two million Australians experienced severe food insecurity in the past 12 months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.