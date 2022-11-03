Food security warnings must be heeded

Reliable access to safe, clean and affordable food should be a certainty in a country such as Australia, yet the latest Foodbank Hunger Report shows only 55 per cent of Australians are highly food secure. A shocking two million Australians experienced severe food insecurity in the past 12 months.
Another new report - this time from a NSW parliamentary committee - has found a lack of planning is one of the factors that has impacted food supply issues, with food insecurity unfairly burdening remote communities. This report also shows that several factors are tied to food security, with "food literacy" and a modern understanding of agriculture among them.
We couldn't agree with this finding more. With increasing urbanisation, more and more Australians are losing their connection to agriculture. Not only has this caused a lack of empathy for the sector, but it is harming agriculture's ability to find the next generation of farmers.
But what about climate change, ageing infrastructure, high input costs, land use conflict, and worker shortages? These are all current and future challenges to agricultural productivity, which - like flooding - could drive food prices up, impact food production, and limit access to affordable food.
Over recent years we have seen how easily supply chains can be disrupted. We have also seen the impact on consumers, with high food prices a key factor behind Foodbank's alarming food insecurity statistics. We cannot take food production in this country for granted, and we need to start planning for future success.
"Food literacy" is a great starting point, and NSW Farmers will be using our state election platform to call for a shift in how agriculture is taught and promoted in the classroom. We will also be calling for the state to invest in something complementary to the popular Kids to Farms program, funded by the federal government, which aims to give primary school students two agricultural experiences by the time they turn 12.
Food for thought indeed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.