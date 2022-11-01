Subscribe to receive quick, customised market information and win

Red meat producers can generate more customised market data most relevant to their business following a recent update to Meat & Livestock Australia's (MLA) National Livestock Reporting Service (NLRS).

NLRS offers a range of interactive online reports which have greater functionality and more options than ever before for producers to drill down into market data such as weight types, categories, and fat and muscle scores.

NLRS Manager, Stephanie Pitt, said the enhanced interactive online saleyard market reports and indicators allow users to customise, filter, chart and download all market report data.

"Additional filters and features enable producers to make data-driven decisions about where and when they market their cattle and sheep," Ms Pitt said.

"The shift away from NLRS PDF market reports to easy-to-use online reports reflects the shift in the needs of industry and producers.

"Australia's red meat and livestock industry operates in an ever-increasing complex, challenging and dynamic global market.

"For producers, having the ability to not just access, but effectively utilise the latest market information in real time is a critical component of seizing opportunities and ensuring their businesses and the industry can continue to grow and prosper.

"We have also seen a greater adoption of smartphones and tablets as the preferred method to access information across the industry, which has driven the demand for content that is interactive and compatible with reduced screen sizes," she said.

What is the National Livestock Reporting Service (NLRS)?

NLRS is the leading provider of livestock market data and insights in Australia and includes saleyard market reports covering over 60 livestock auctions in approximately 50 regional locations every week.

Ms Pitt said NLRS promotes price transparency across the Australian red meat industry by reporting livestock supply and price information.

"The delivery of this key data and insights is critical to the individual decision-making of red meat businesses across the country, as well as the broader industry," Ms Pitt said.

"Producers can simply visit MLA's Prices and Markets web page to access all the NLRS reports from a central location.

"However, producers can also simply sign up to a free NLRS email subscription service for all reports produced, ensuring they are delivered directly to your inbox."

What's new?

Ms Pitt said there have been enhancements and improvements across all Indicator and Saleyard Market Reports.

Indicator reports

Sheep and cattle indicator reports now have two additional filters, including a state filter and a region filter. The region filter is based off the Natural Resource Management Regions (NRMR).

Indicator reports are updated at the conclusion of all NLRS markets each day.

All pricing indicators for sheep and cattle have an export feature built into their dashboard, providing easier and faster access to raw pricing data underpinning indicators.

This feature also serves to provide broader industry with greater transparency of the raw pricing data which the indicators deliver.

Saleyard market reports

Sheep and cattle saleyard market reports enable users to select different markets across states and across Australia.

New filters for the livestock category and types of buyers operating in the selected markets enable more in-depth analysis for users.

Users can also drill down further into weight types, categories, and fat and muscle scores.

Audio versions of the market commentary are available for users to listen to, with historical reports from the previous two weeks also available.

Existing subscribers of NLRS reports will continue to be emailed when the market information is available.

MLA continues to consult with industry to identify the critical needs around information access for producers and the broader industry.