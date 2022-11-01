The Land
Opinion

New world of ESG has its challenges, but our agriculture industry can't afford not to be on board, says Robbie Sefton

By Robbie Sefton
November 1 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Robbie Sefton says farmers and the industry need to accept ESG is the future and get on board with its procedures and requirements.

ESG is an acronym that's increasingly common in our vernacular but one that many may still not be too conversant with. Did you mean ECG?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.