DEMAND is outstripping supply for good quality females, pushing prices up at the saleyards.
While restockers have been quieter on young cattle, they've been searching for females suitable for breeding.
At Wodonga last Thursday supply was down due to the weather, but heifer prices were significantly higher.
Agent Michael Unthank, Brian Unthank Rural, Albury, said heifers were $50 to $100 a head dearer, due to more suitable pens for feedlots and for buyers seeking heifers for joining which hadn't been available in recent weeks.
"A lot of the cattle that are generally yarded are second runs of cattle but there were a few runs of particularly good cattle that sold particularly well," he said.
Mr Unthank said most of the demand has been coming locally with restockers and regular feedlotters operating.
"We do expect demand will come from everywhere once more numbers start getting yarded and once it starts drying out in places I think you'll find the market will get hotter," he said.
"Some of these people that have lost crops because of the wet will probably need to get cattle to do something with.
"Underpinning the feedlotters and going better than them this time was the local grass fatteners.
"Even though it's wet, they are selling a few cattle and can see the grass is going to get ahead of them if they don't buy cattle back in."
Agent Mark Garland, PT Lord, Dakin, and Associates, Dubbo, said the market was strong at the moment, with plenty of demand.
"It looks like we will have a pretty strong summer ahead of us with the amount of rain we have had," he said.
"There is a lot of demand for good quality cows and calves, and preg tested females, but they are hard to find.
"When you yard them up, you find they sell to very solid competition."
Mr Garland said the majority of his clients were taking the opportunity to purchase females with the abundance of feed they have.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
