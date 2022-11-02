Digital subscribers to The Land now have access to our new app.
Included as part of your digital or digital/print bundle subscription, the app has been designed with farmers firmly in mind.
Uncluttered and easy to navigate, the app provides unlimited access to all the latest news, not only from The Land but from across the entire ACM Ag network.
With just one tap you can switch to see all the news from Queensland Country Life, Stock & Land, Stock Journal or Farm Weekly.
You can also personalise your news through the My News function, setting preferences to see more of the content that matters to you.
There's My Rainfall - a digital rainfall recording platform that allows readers to record data for multiple gauges and analyse the data with interactive, easy to use graphics.
You will also have access to searchable livestock auctions, clearing sale listings and classifieds through the popular AgTrader machinery and sales platform.
Editor of The Land, Andrew Norris, said the app had been designed with input from farmers to ensure it provided them with more than just a news platform.
"We've listened to what our subscribers wanted and created an app that we think farmers will find informative and helpful but also engaging," he said.
"We know our printed newspaper is a staple for readers of The Land and we are committed to delivering the news to mailboxes and news agencies every week.
"But we also know the way some of our readers consume news is changing, and we are excited to offer an additional platform for you to read The Land."
A handy guide to using the app can be found here, or via the Help Centre, under the main menu on theland.com.au.
If you have any feedback please email subscriptionsupport@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
