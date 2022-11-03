The Land
Home/Agribusiness

RBA's rate hikes fail to slow Australia's retail boom

By Christopher Hindmarsh
November 3 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian retail sales data showed that consumers and businesses continue to boom with no sign of inflation coming down. Photo: Shutterstock

US equities enjoyed a strong rebound on Friday despite the concerns over downward revisions to earnings given the aggressive monetary tightening around the globe.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.