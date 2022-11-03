US equities enjoyed a strong rebound on Friday despite the concerns over downward revisions to earnings given the aggressive monetary tightening around the globe.
Overall, US companies have shown strong resilience with 71pc of the S&P 500 companies recording earnings above expectations.
The S&P 500 Index reversed the aggregate 1.35pc decline in the previous two days, closing the week up 3.95pc, a second consecutive weekly gain.
Similarly, the NASDAQ jumped 3.2pc and the Dow rose 2.5pc.
The positive October equity performance may be a sign of a new uptrend for the optimists, while others would suggest we have not yet seen the worse given the lag effects from monetary policy and the prospect of still more tightening to come.
Over in Europe, the ECB raised its key interest rates by another 75bps last week as expected.
This is the third rate increase in a row and its second 75bps hike in two meetings.
The statement by governing council noted they had made "substantial progress" in monetary policy accommodation and the market was left with the impression that it is now more inclined to slow down the pace of rate hikes ahead.
However, given the Eurozone inflation remains hot (10.7pc year-on-year, versus the 10.3pc expected), markets are still pricing in around a 52pc chance of another 75bp hike in December.
Finally, Australian retail sales data showed that consumers and businesses continue to boom with no sign of inflation coming down.
Despite the rate hikes implemented by the RBA, the quarterly CPI print increased by 1.8pc which was well above the market expectation of 1.5pc.
Retail sales were growing at 0.6pc month-on-month against the 0.4pc expected, and business credit was 1.3pc month-on-month following 1.2pc in August.
On the other hand, the housing market is showing signs of decline as dwelling prices dropped by 1.2pc month-on-month in October with falls led by Brisbane (-2pc), Sydney (-1.3pc) and Melbourne (-0.8pc).
In response to the resilient CPI number, the RBA increased its cash rate by another 25bp at its November meeting, bringing the cash rate now to 2.85pc.
This is the seventh consecutive rate rise by the RBA, whilst a 25bp move was widely anticipated, many argued that a 50bps hike is needed given the CPI number now is the highest it has been in more than three decades.
The bank expects further increase in inflation over the months ahead, with inflation now forecast to peak at around 8pc later this year.
