YOU know when you hear a song and it feels like it was written just for you. So relatable, with perfect timing.
American country music singer Ashley Cooke has hit the nail on the head with "It's been a year". It would be simple to just put the lyrics onto this page.
As I sit down and finish writing my year in review on Boxing Day, I'm probably one of the last to finally finish this story.
Why may you ask? Well, the truth is I've thought about writing this column on numerous occasions. Sometimes it was with absolute joy and excitement, other times with sadness and a complete disinterest. I've written it, re-written it and once again, I've waited till deadline to click submit (whoops, another reoccurring moment of my year).
I guess as 2022 ends it is being written with hope, optimism and resilience.
ALSO IN NEWS: Livestock lover bids sad farewell to The Land
This year, as Old Dominion sang, "I took little time, tequila and therapy and threw it in a blender with ice". It has been a year, an absolute rollercoaster for myself and for my family - once again a lot of changes, trials and tribulations.
Heading into 2022 the biggest few things I wanted to do was connect, be proud, and continue to challenge myself and the people around me. Oh, and of course - be happy!
In reflection, I've done that and so much more all while growing into a stronger, and more powerful and outgoing version of myself.
"I've kept my head down grinding, just looked up and realised it... damn it's been a year."
I have officially been in the livestock editor's role for well over 12 months now, and what a thrilling period of history I was able to be at the forefront of. "It's been 365 of record lows and record highs", the year of 2022 sure will be remembered.
Livestock some weeks grew to 47 pages in the peak of spring selling season, and while it sure wasn't easy with 3am finishes and 6am starts, it makes me proud to be part of The Land team which are the historians of the bush.
Looking through my colleagues' year in reviews, it puts a smile on my face that so many of their highlights relate to livestock. Whether it be their coverage of inspirational on-farm stories, personality pieces, or the opportunities they were afforded to witness records be broken and the emotions surrounding these events, they've gone above and beyond to help achieve a strong section week-in, week-out.
Personally, if I sat down and listed all my favourite stories it would take me several pages, but a few come to mind. Covering the return of cattle to Lord Howe Island, a world-record average set by Millah Murrah Angus and a mesmerising sale Tattykeel Australian Whites, the entire Behind the Gavel series and weekly Taking Stock columns, and so many events including the Dubbo Merino National and Sydney Royal Show.
Never would I have thought at Sydney I would wear three hats; literally running from a young women of the year breakfast to the show ring to parade my cattle, then back into The Land uniform to cover the Simmental feature before another quick costume change to judge.
People ask how I did it, and how I managed to not catch COVID? Well, I put it down to pure adrenaline and grit (and probably the fact I already had COVID in January).
To have the privilege to judge at the Sydney Royal Show, all while in the background putting together a champions poster and a 56-page feature lift out in the event's 200th year is something I had never thought I could do. But proudly it is now one of my biggest feats.
I love challenging my capabilities, and it certainly did just that, all while I was tackling mental health.
My 2021 year in review was raw and emotional. And since, the number of people I have seen in my travels that have opened up to me by saying "I read your story" before speaking of their own hardships has brought me to tears on occasions.
Connecting with people is something I now endeavour to do daily. This year I re-kindled friendships with people I have fallen out of touch with, while I met so many new people and enjoyed getting to know their stories.
I've grown my network and played a role in connecting people throughout the world.
Another highlight was meeting Courtney Meyers, a professor in agriculture communications at Texas Tech University, who was doing a stint with Charles Sturt University. It was interesting to sit on the other side and be interviewed on my thoughts about ag comms in Australia. I connected her with good friends and mentees within the industry, one of which through Courtney has been given an incredible opportunity to travel to the states on an internship with the American Hereford Association.
The lows of 2022 hurt. But I've chosen not to dwell.
It is interesting that over the past three years - at least - people have hoped for the year to end. The "I just want this year to be over" is familiar. In 2018-2019 it was because of crippling drought, in 2020 and 2021 it was COVID-19, and in 2022 it is because of the devastating floods that have affected so many people. Not to mention personal reasons that come into play.
I guess I'm in that boat also, but due to illness of a family member, which meant our December and festive season has not been easy. I try to remember though, that on the other end of the spectrum there are times where we find ourselves continuously saying "I don't have enough time" or "times moving too fast", so we shouldn't wish it away.
I had a close to two-month break from work to end my 2022, which some may say is a dream, but the timing was not ideal and I was left not knowing what to do with myself. It took me weeks to settle down and fall out of routine. To be ok with not being "busy" or having a full schedule.
However, time flew - as usual - with it spent at home on the farm, helping family friends with cattle and sale work, and a stint at East Coast Stockfeeds Gooloogong site once again for harvest.
All the best for a happy and safe new year. See you in 2023!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.