WET weather caused the West Wyalong Livestock Agents' feature lamb and store sale to be online only where 2020 Merino ewes topped at $301 a head.
A total of 6293 ewes and lambs were on offer on Wednesday which mostly consisted of 2021 Merino ewes.
Nutrien Ag Solutions agent Will Dean, West Wyalong, said the market was solid for good quality ewes.
"It was probably a bit back on last month but was still good," he said.
"Overall the couple of dispersals were very good."
Mr Dean said the sale was not as strong as a physical sale could have been with some of the non-vendor bred sheep selling for cheaper than expected.
The sale included two dispersals including TJ and MI Taylor, Quandialla, who sold 231 April/May 2020 drop Merino ewes, September shorn, Winyar blood, for $301.
The same vendor sold several pens including another 195 April/May 2019 drop Merino ewes, September shorn, Winyar blood, for $239.
The other dispersal was H and P Wald, Condoblin, who sold several lots including 215 June 2020 drop Dohne ewes, February shorn, Gullenbah blood, for $265.
Glen Idol Pastoral Co, Barmedman, sold 350 June/July 2021 drop Merino ewes, May shorn, Pastora blood, for $250.
A line of 108 April/May 2021 drop first-cross Border Leicester/Merino ewes, from B and T Lees, West Wyalong, sold for $239.
In the lambs DG Tulloch, Girral, sold 100 May/June 2022 drop first-cross Border Leicester/Merino wether lambs for $137.
A line of 194 June/July 2022 drop Merino wether lambs from JA and LL Jones, Yalgogrin, sold for $120.
The Taylors sold 170 April/May 2022 drop Merino ewe lambs for $150.
The selling agents were Nutrien Ag Solutions and Quade Moncrieff Livestock and Property, West Wyalong, and was conducted on AuctionsPlus.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
