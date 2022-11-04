About 100 registrations went online for the first in a series of webinars to provide information and answer questions regarding the national agreement for the mandatory electronic identification of sheep and goats by January 1, 2025.
Group Director, Livestock Systems NSW Department of Primary Industries' Dougal Gordon described the essential need for effective livestock traceability to protect the biosecurity of thriving livestock industries and the nation's premium quality brands.
He reminded the webinar that industry and government have agreed to adopt mandatory electronic identification of sheep and goats, with Agriculture Ministers across Australia agreeing to work towards implementation by the beginning of 2025.
He said NSW is the most extensive sheep and goat production state, and the webinars are keen to link up with sheep and goat producers, goat depots, sheep and goat feedlots, stock agents, abattoirs, transporters, and manufacturers.
He said to manage increased risks of animal disease threats, such as Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD), the NSW Government is driving forward plans for sheep and goat industries to transition to a mandatory individual electronic identification (eID) system for sheep and goats, as part of a national plan to improve traceability.
Accurate traceability reduces the time that Australia is excluded from international markets in the event of an exotic disease incursion or residue detection - a key advantage given Australia's reliance on exports of sheep and goat meat, wool and beef, he added.
Live comments were posted during the presentation, and several concerns were raised repeatedly. In particular, the difference between a harvested rangeland and or a managed goat destined for delivery to a depot or an abattoir seemed to perplex listeners.
Mr Gordan said a harvested rangeland goat is one that has been captured from a wild state, has not been born as a result of a managed breeding program, and has not been subjected to any animal husbandry procedure or treatment. Such goats are eligible for a 'tag-free movement' directly to slaughter or to one registered goat depot.
He also said that any goats or sheep that are currently tagged with non-electronic tags must have the eID tags installed from January 1, 2025.
Many webinar viewers raised concerns regarding workplace health and safety issues, tagging and handling bush goats. One described how a young man had a horn tip penetrate 10 centimetres into his upper thigh while trying to work with them.
Mr Gordon said other types of livestock, like sheep and cattle, had used gene mapping and other types of genetic selection to select polled traits, and he said this could be a goal for future goat breeding.
The question of financial assistance for western producers to carry out the mandatory tagging in 2025 was also a common concern. Mr Gordon said as demand for more significant numbers of the eID tags, prices would adjust accordingly.
More webinars are proposed to be held on the topic, and information can be found at this website: https://www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/animals-and-livestock/nlis/sheep-and-goat-electronic-identification
The DPI has encouraged anyone who could not attend the webinars or would like to provide their thoughts in writing to email livestock.traceability@dpi.nsw.gov.au for further information.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.