THE State Emergency Service (SES) has advised residents in Gunnedah to prepare to evacuate by Thursday morning with dangerous major flooding predicted for the shire.
Residents in low lying areas have been told to prepare to evacuate by 6:00am on Thursday with the Namoi River expected to reach 8.4m in the early hours of the morning.
Those living in the areas west of Chandos Street, including Abbott Street, Bloomfield Street, Chandos Street, Elgin Street, Little Conadilly Street, Maitland Street, Marquis Street, Rosemary Street and Tempest Street have been advised to monitor the situation and be prepared to evacuate.
Emergency crews are preparing for similar flooding to last week.
An evacuation centre has been set up at Griffith's Pavillion at the Gunnedah Showground.
The Namoi River is expected to exceed the minor flood level on Wednesday afternoon, it's expected the major flood level will be reached overnight.
WATER RAGED down the Peel River and through Tamworth as floodwaters swept through town overnight.
The river peaked at 5.69m at about 11pm on Tuesday, below the major flood level at the main CBD bridge.
It marks the highest water level reached across the handful of floods in Tamworth in the past month.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) warned moderate flooding is likely to continue in Tamworth on Wednesday as the water subsides slowly.
The rain continued to fall overnight and water pooled on main roads, causing some traffic chaos during the work rush on Wednesday morning.
Flash flooding slowed traffic down on Peel Street near the O'Connell Street intersection, with long-time locals telling the Leader they have never seen it so deep in that spot before.
Calala Lane and Scott Road have reopened to drivers but several roads across the region remain closed on Wednesday morning, including Jewry Street, and people have been urged to never enter floodwaters.
Tamworth road closures:
State Emergency Service (SES) volunteers have been on deck helping out throughout the night and will continue to be on call as the waters recede and the toll is revealed.
Call 132500 for flood assistance, or triple zero in a life-threatening emergency.
Tamworth Regional Council also confirmed that due to the recent rain, kerbside green waste bins will not be collected on Wednesday and Thursday.
Kerbside collections are taking longer than normal because of the flood levels.
"We ask that our community is patient as we devote all our resources to servicing the red and yellow lidded bins first," a council spokesperson said.
The Dungowan Transfer Station will be closed today due to flooding but all other rural waste facilities will operate as normal.
Residents and emergency services are bracing for the flood peak to move down the river system into the Namoi Valley.
The BOM warned major flooding could be expected yet again in Gunnedah this week.
The Namoi River at Gunnedah is likely to exceed the minor flood level Wednesday afternoon.
The river level may exceed the moderate flood level late Wednesday afternoon and may reach the major flood level overnight on Wednesday into Thursday. Further rises are possible.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
