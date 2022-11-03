The Land
Home/Markets

Wodonga cows with calves sold to $4750

AB
By Alexandra Bernard
November 3 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Thomson and Elaine Sefton, Finley, with their eight Charolais-cross cows with calves sold for $2800. Photo: Alexandra Bernard

COWS with calves were the highlight at the Northern Victoria Livestock Exchange on Thursday where they topped at $4750.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Alexandra Bernard

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.