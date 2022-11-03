COWS with calves were the highlight at the Northern Victoria Livestock Exchange on Thursday where they topped at $4750.
A total of 976 cattle were yarded which mainly consisted of feature lines of cows with calves and pregnancy-tested-in-calf cows.
Paull and Scollard Nutrien Ag Solutions agent Will Jennings said overall it was a good sale.
"It was very light yarding with big lines of good quality cows and calves that sold extremely well," he said.
"The PTIC cows sold well for the top of them. In the back end there were a few buying opportunities for the lighter of the PTIC cows."
Mr Jennings said both the steers and heifers sold solid to cheaper in places with a fair few buying opportunities due to the lack of quality and numbers.
"You didn't have the big operators going hard on them," he said.
Steers topped at $2700 with those weighing more than 330kg typically sold for $1500 to $2600. A small number of lighter steers were penned which sold for $1300 to $2240.
Heifers made to $2290 with those weighing more than 330kg sold for $1710 to $2290 while lighter typically made $1300 to $1960.
Cows and calves made $1775 to $4750 with good lines of younger cows with calves typically making more than $4000.
PTIC cows were sold for $1900 to $3500.
In the steers AH Turnbull, Tallangatta South sold five Angus steers, 525kg, with Alpine Angus blood for $2600.
A line of eight Angus steers, 440kg, from H and P Green, Talgarno, made $2570 and Spring B Estate, Gundowring, sold eight Angus steers, 370kg, with Jarobee blood, for $2300.
In other breeds CM Pastoral, Moama, sold several lines of Charolais-cross steers including seven, 583kg, for $2700.
The same vendor sold another 29 Charolais-cross steers, 435kg, for $2460.
In the heifers North Yathong, Jerilderie, sold five Angus heifers, 467kg, for $2290 and Springpark Ag, Table Top, sold 15 Angus heifers, 352kg, for $2050.
A line of 25 Hereford heifers, 328kg, from AH Odewahn, Walla Walla, made $1950 and T Thomas, Tallangatta South, sold seven Hereford heifers, 285kg, for $1500.
Large lines of cows with calves were penned including several from P Sutherland-Smith, Rennie, as part of a dispersal with the top being 18 Angus cows with calves sold for $4600.
Another feature line was from Ross Nixon, Rand, who sold several pens including 13 Hereford cows with calves for $4750.
Fraser Earthmoving, Howlong, sold several lines of PTIC cows including 13 black baldy PTIC cows for $2900 and 13 Hereford PTIC cows for $2800.
Buyers were from areas including Albury, Finley, Wagga Wagga and Myrtleford.
The sale was conducted by Paull and Scollard Nutrien Ag Solutions and Elders Albury.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
