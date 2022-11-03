THE state government has committed to making sure regional roads are up to scratch ahead of harvest.
NSW Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said the government's recently announced $50 million to help patch up potholes was "all about getting through harvest".
The fund, which will be shared between more than 90 local councils, is expected to be accessible for road repairs come the first day of summer.
"I don't want our state roads to be closed forcing heavy vehicles onto local roads and they not have the resources ready to go to support harvest," he said.
"This is a two-pronged attack.
"Local roads and state roads are being managed at the same time in the same way."
With harvest expected to be much later this year due to flooding, Mr Farraway said getting the road ready was a "big consideration" for him when securing funding.
"There are crops that are decimated and there are crops that might get off but that won't be until the new year," he said.
"They [councils] can have the money come the first day of summer to deploy more crews and be ready for harvest."
Gunnedah, the Liverpool Plains and Moree Shire have already prepared for an economic blow as crops get washed away from flood water.
In Moree, the damage bill to wheat alone is expected to exceed $150 million.
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall said for the crops that had survived, a serviceable road network is "crucial".
"Without the roads being reinstated there really can't be an effective harvest," he said.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
