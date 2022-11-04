An additive to water could help reduce the methane emissions from Australia's sheep industry.
That is the goal of a research project within PIRSA, which is looking at the adaptation of existing water delivery technology for methane-reducing additives to sheep via trough water.
PIRSA has been awarded $695,909 from Round Two of the Australian government's Methane Emissions Reduction in Livestock program, with an additional $300,000 provided by Australian Wool Innovation for this research.
AWI fibre advocacy and eco credentials program manager Angus Ireland said it was great to get this program into action.
"This work sits within the National Sheep Methane Program and is a collaborative and coordinated effort between AWI and primary industries departments and universities in the main wool-producing states, to identify and implement practical and safe ways for producers to reduce methane emissions from Australian sheep wool and sheep meat grazing systems," he said.
"AWI is committed to reducing its environmental impact across the entire wool industry, and the farming stage is a key focus area for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
"Our research has identified methane-mitigating feed additives as having significant potential to reduce the carbon footprint of grazing sheep within the next 10 years.
"Our seed funding of $3m in this important field of research is proving effective in magnifying woolgrower levy funding, with total project funding typically being more than three times AWI's contribution."
Primary Industries Minister Clare Scriven said a key focus of the research will be to ensure that delivery methods for methane reducing additives were cost-effective, efficient and integrate with existing farm infrastructure, enabling wide scale uptake by farmers.
"Exploratory work examining how feed additives could reduce the methane emissions of grazing sheep, can play a role in future proofing SA's $1.3 billion sheep industries," she said.
"The project has been announced following the news that Australia has joined more than 120 countries in signing the Global Methane Pledge, to help ensure ongoing access to international markets for our $24 billion livestock and dairy industry."
RELATED READING:
The 12-month project will begin in 2023, with research conducted at SARDI's Turretfield Research Centre.
PIRSA is working in partnership with the University of WA, AWI, DIT Agtech, Rumin8 and Feedworks on the project.
PIRSA will also be involved in another MERiL round 2 project, with $367,219 allocated to Direct Injection Systems, Central Queensland University and PIRSA to build on their existing water injection technology for delivering feed supplements to incorporate methane-reducing compounds for reducing emissions in cattle grazing systems.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.