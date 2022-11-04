The Land
Home/Sheep & Goats

Methane reducing additive options considered in project

By Newsroom
November 4 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A research project is considering cost-effective ways to administer methane-reducing additives in sheep. File picture

An additive to water could help reduce the methane emissions from Australia's sheep industry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.