A decision to ignore road closed signage has cost a cattle transport driver heavily this week.
The cattle truck, with no livestock on board, was washed off the Gap Road causeway near Werris Creek during this week's rain event.
A Liverpool Plains Shire Council spokesperson said the danger from flooded roads was real and drivers should read the conditions.
"Always remember, roads are closed first and foremost to protect your safety," the spokesperson said.
Meanwhile, the council's efforts to keep traffic from damaging the Coonabarabran road between Premer and Quirindi have forced attempts at repair work to be abandoned for the time being.
Council said the Coonabarabran Road is now open to traffic, but the effect of drivers' decisions to ignore the road closed signage will see a significant deterioration of road pavement around sections of the road that are still underwater and sections of pavement that were unable to be repaired.
Traffic control will be put in place from this point on, creating significant delays to traffic flow.
