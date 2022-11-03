The Land
Restockers drive market for store cattle at Grafton

JB
By Jamie Brown
Updated November 3 2022 - 7:44pm, first published 6:30pm
Droughtmaster steers 389.2kg made 478.2c/kg or $1860.99 for Dave Bennett with his in-laws Raelene and James Rose, all from Lower Southgate.

Grafton yarded 1150 head of store cattle on Thursday with prices firm after last month's rapid rise with heifers in calf to $3150.

