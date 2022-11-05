When the going gets tough, sheer determination and resilience shines through.
This is exactly what Forbes High School students did at Upper Hunter Beef Bonanza (UHBB).
Like most schools across the state, their region had been battered by floods in the lead up to the event.
The floodwater cut off many farming families forcing students to return to online learning.
Forbes agriculture teacher Rachel Eagles said they would not see some people until after Christmas due the flooding.
"The sheer volume of water at Forbes is amazing. There is a lot of water around the town as the whole catchment is full and there is a lot more to come this week," she said.
"I haven't seen some of our students all term because they are cut off and the road is badly damaged they can't get out.
"They have been using the fire truck to get staff and students in and out of Bedgerebong to school but it was taking an hour and half to get through floodwaters even though it normally takes 15 minutes."
MASSIVE GALLERY: Upper Hunter Beef Bonanza is back for 2022
The relentless rain has even forced agriculture students sitting their HSC to move to town and stay with friends. It's so bad that the schools of Condobolin and Forbes rallied to cart their cattle along with Lake Cargelligo - a school whose students could not attend UHBB.
"We all look after each other out here as it can be quite challenging. It takes a village to work together for a common goal for our students to succeed," she said.
Considering the wet and muddy preparation, Ms Eagles said the steers did well. They had a team of nine students, some who had stepped in at the last minute due to flooding, and five steers.
"It was amazing what we could achieve especially considering the circumstances," she said.
In the led competition, the school picked up a third and three highly commendeds.
"For the calibre of animals we are happy to be in the top line," she said.
"Like most schools after COVID-19 we've had to start from scratch but the students are willing to learn as they have a love of animals and a love of ag."
