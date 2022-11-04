The Land
Hillden Poll Dorsets sold 148/150

Stephen Burns
Stephen Burns
November 4 2022 - 6:00pm
Lot 12 at $4000 - James Frost, Tim Woodham, Jock Duncombe and Brian Frost.

A solid sire battery of prize-winning rams showed the genetic depth of the Hillden Poll Dorset stud, Bannister, when the majority of the rams offered today were the progeny of those ribbon winners.

Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

