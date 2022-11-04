Hillden Poll Dorsets sold 148/150

A solid sire battery of prize-winning rams showed the genetic depth of the Hillden Poll Dorset stud, Bannister, when the majority of the rams offered today were the progeny of those ribbon winners.
Included in that sire list are rams bred in some of the leading Poll Dorset studs along with top Hillden-bred rams.
For their 36th annual sale Brian, Lorraine and James Frost penned 14 specially selected and 136 flock rams.
Brian Frost said the rams had not received any supplementary feeding during their growing period.
He also drew attention to their sire Hillden 110-19 who had 52 sons catalogued.
Sale results:
148/150 rams sold
98.6pc clearance
$4000 top price (four times)
$2394 average price
One of the top priced specially selected rams Lot 12 was bought by Wrattenbullie Farms, Wratenbully, SA.
Sired by Hillden 122-16 from a daughter of Hillden 295-16, the twin ram had the LambPlan ASBV's of 0.56 birthweight, 10.44 weaning weight, 14.58 post weaning weight, -1.61 Pfat, 0.33 PEMD, -0.77 IMF, 4.88 SHRFS, 3.87 LMY, 133.34 TCP and 123.93. Eating Quality.
Volume buyers included AG and TM O'Brien, Bialla, who bought 14 rams for $2060 average price.
The sale was settled by Nutrien stud stock, Goulburn in association with Duncombe and Co, Crookwell, and interfaced with AuctionsPlus.
Tim Woodham (Nutrien) and Jock Duncombe (Duncombe and Co) were the auctioneers.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
