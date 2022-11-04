"For customers that used units of Millah Murrah Paratrooper P15 and Clunie Range Queenslander Q311 collected from June to December last year, ABS Australia will provide you with new semen at no cost equal to 50 per cent of the value you paid for units of Millah Murrah Paratrooper P15 and Clunie Range Queenslander Q311 and used in your herd," ABS said in its statement.