Prices remained firm at Tamworth's store sale, but numbers more than doubled with almost 5000 head offered, as producers could overcome the restrictions of flooding.
Light steer weaners ranged between $1380 to $1810 a head. Bos Indicus-cross steers were readily available in numbers and sold for $1380 to $1940/head.
Bos Indicus heifers sold well, ranging from $1220 to $1670/head, while black baldy heifers sold to $1520/head.
Heavy yearling steers to the feedlot made $2280/head, and Angus heifers to restockers sold to $2250/head.
Buyers attended from Walcha, Gloucester, Armidale, Toowoomba, Casino, Guyra and Goondiwindi. There was also very strong local competition in all categories.
With 1800 steers offered, up by 1000 head on the previous store sale, they averaged $1820 and sold to a top of $2290 for a pen of Charolais steers, offered by JM Pastoral Company, Currabubula. The best-priced Angus steers made $2280, offered by Mountview, Bendemeer.
Heifers averaged the same price as the previous ale at $1700 with 1600 sold. In the cow and calf section, 540 were offered, with 400 older cows and calves selling for $3300 compared to $3165 a fortnight ago. First calf cows sold for $3410 compared to $3620.
In the cow section, the top price was $4100, and 50 pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifers averaged $1820 compared to $2450 two weeks ago.
Angus yearling steers, Trio, Tivoli and Collie bloodlines, sold on account Anniebrook, Piallaway made $2240 for the lead pen and $2200 for the second cut.
Booroomooka Angus blood Angus weaner steers sold by DCC on account Glenelg Cotton made $2250, Hereford steers made $2120, Charolais steers from the same vendor made $1980, while Mountview Agriculture, Bendemeer sold Angus steers making $2280 and $2240.
Ted, Sonia and Katie Williams, Uralla sold a pen of European Union-accredited Charolais steers, while a pen of mixed-age cows and calves made $3700. The Williams said during the recent drought, the same cattle could not sell for $900.
Earning long-distance points and overcoming floodwaters was a line of 100 Angus steers offered by the Denison Partnership Walgett. Aged just seven to nine months and sired by Outwest Angus bulls from Noonee-blood Angus cows selling to a top of $2200.
The first pen of the day was offered by Craig, and Helen Batterham, Everleigh, Scone with 17 Angus and Speckle Park cross steers. The Angus portion made $2080, and the Speckle Park steers made $1890.
"We're happy with this price," the Batterhams said. "Normally, we take these steers through on oats, but today's prices are excellent. We don't have to hold them over the summer and then go to the cost of planting oats and waiting for it to be ready to feed," Mr Batterham said.
Don and Sandy Cameron, Glenora, Walcha said their country was "awash with feed". "And we want to make the most of it," Don Cameron said. He said the wet season prevented them from carrying out fodder conservation programs. "Our machinery is parked up, and we're itching to get going," he said.
The Camerons bought some of the steers from Schofield Grazing, Nundle.
Schofield Grazing's Jimmy Schofield, Glenoak, Nundle, sold a line of 98 Angus steers that he'd backgrounded at Nundle before shipping them to St George in Queensland over the winter to feed on an oats crop. Three pens of the Schofield Grazing steers made $2230, and a pen of black baldy steers made $2150. Schofield Grazing also sold a line of 60 heifers, ready to join to a top of $2250.
Mr Schofield said he'd been trading cattle over the last three years to help build up numbers heavily depleted by the drought.
"We've been taking advantage of the season and been building up our breeder numbers," he said.
He said he hoped to retain between 300 and 400 heifers.
"Our breeding cows are our bank," he said. "Around them, we can trade the surplus if the season suits.
"It will be a busy time when calving comes around.
"We took advantage of the warmer climate at St George to run these steers on oats over the winter and then bring them back here to sell when the season warms up.
Mr Schofield said Glenoak was about 1215 hectares and had a frontage to the Peel River. He said the run of four to five recent flood events has proved frustrating, and replacing floodgates was now a process of using hotwires.
