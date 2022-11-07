The Land
Steers top at $2290, and older cows and calves topped at $3300.

Simon Chamberlain
Simon Chamberlain
November 7 2022
Helen and Craig Batterham, Everleigh, Scone with their pen of 17 Angus and Speckle Park cross steers that made $2080 and $1890, respectively.

Prices remained firm at Tamworth's store sale, but numbers more than doubled with almost 5000 head offered, as producers could overcome the restrictions of flooding.

