Southern Tablelands country makes $5735/acre

By Mark Phelps
Updated November 4 2022 - 4:54pm, first published 4:30pm
PRODUCTIVE 275 hectare (680 acre) Southern Tablelands property Oak Park has sold at auction for $3.9 million.

