Rural people know better than any the huge burden our healthcare workers are under in the regions.
You don't have to walk far down the street to hear personal stories of frustrated mums and dads struggling to get treatment for common, everyday health issues.
As president of the NSW branch of the Pharmacy Guild, I have hundreds of regional and rural pharmacists across the state telling the same story.
In some communities, people are waiting more than six weeks for an appointment with their GP. Patients shouldn't have to wait days or even weeks to access something like a travel vaccination, cholesterol test or to treat a simple skin infection.
An asthma attack doesn't wait for a GP appointment, a urinary tract infection doesn't wait for a GP appointment.
These are common, manageable health conditions that could be safely delegated to local pharmacists with appropriate training, rather than clogging up our GP system.
GPs themselves have recently spoken about the crisis they are facing, with 73 per cent experiencing burnout.
There are not enough doctors, nurses or even administration staff in many regions.
A Pharmacy Guild survey shows nearly 30pc of people in regional NSW are being forced to emergency departments for treatment of common health conditions.
That's a shocking statistic and hardly the best use of finite resources.
The situation is incredibly hard on primary caregivers, but it is untenable for patients who cannot get access.
Enabling pharmacists to provide everyday health services is an obvious, practical step to give quicker access to healthcare support now.
If you consider there are more than 2000 community pharmacies in NSW, that's a massive under-utilised network of convenient healthcare support that could potentially help out.
No wonder 90pc of regional NSW residents surveyed support pharmacists providing more routine healthcare services.
We are not talking about pharmacists taking on major diagnostic work.
We are talking about routine health care like administering the full range of vaccinations, travel medicine, antivirals, or conducting flu screening. This will free up GPs to deal with more complex issues.
Queensland has already recognised this by permanently offering treatment of urinary tract infections at community pharmacies.
The pharmacist follows the same protocol as a GP and the program was supported by both sides of politics. And it's already common practice overseas.
The health system has some complex challenges and a range of measures will be needed. But desperate patients deserve action and regional community pharmacies are ready to be part of the solution.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.