Mother Nature was on her best behaviour as the horses hit the track for the 2022 Kempsey Cup.
Despite the region being hit by floods and continuous rainfall, the sun turned it on for the Cup.
And there was plenty of frocks for fashions on the fields, which was taken out by Madeline Riddel who was crowned best dressed classic lady while Reagan O'Donnell won best dressed contemporary lady.
Three years ago the Kempsey Cup was cancelled before the final race was run due to bushfires.
