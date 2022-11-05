The past week has been a a mixed bag for country race tracks right across NSW.
While race meets had to be cancelled as rain fell in parts of the state, some meetings were able to go ahead and patrons turned out in force.
Photographers were on the ground to capture all the colour and the fashion from several race meetings over the past week. You can check them out below.
Out coverage for the week started last Saturday when Dubbo Race Club hosted the 2022 NSW Picnic Championship Series.
It came after a few false starts for the series final. The final was originally scheduled to be run at Coonamble but the meeting was rescheduled a couple times due to the weather and was finally run at Dubbo.
Tamworth was one club affected by the rain which meant no races were run but a phantom meeting still went ahead.
The lack of racing didn't deter patrons on the day as there were plenty trackside to soak up the atmosphere and watch the Melbourne Cup as well.
The rain cleared at Muswellbrook which allowed racing to go ahead on Melbourne Cup day.
The race day was well attended with people coming from as far as New Zealand and Western Australia turning out to attend the race day.
It was Kempsey Cup day on Friday and the sun was shining for patrons on the day.
There was plenty of frocks for fashions on the fields which was as tightly as contested as the cup where the Stephen Jones-trained Hit The Target won in a photo finish.
