Glenlea female tops Casino livestock sale record as studs chase Charolais breeders

JB
By Jamie Brown
Updated November 6 2022 - 4:34pm, first published 4:00pm
The $40,000 Glenlea Chiffon 10th with auctioneer Andrew Summerville, stud principal Roderick Binny, owner Grant Taylor and fitter James Dockrill at Casino on Saturday.

Glenlea Beef female sale at Casino on Saturday struck a top bid of $40,000 for the four year old Glenlea Chiffon 10th, with a bull calf at foot.

