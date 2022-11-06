Glenlea Beef female sale at Casino on Saturday struck a top bid of $40,000 for the four year old Glenlea Chiffon 10th, with a bull calf at foot.
Purchased by repeat female clients Lance and Tracey Horsley, Hereward at Longreach, the daughter of Little Valley Grandiose from Valley View Chiffon will become a donor cow for Tungamah Farming's embryo program.
"We are delighted she has gone to a great home and become a cornerstone of the large seedstock program the Horsely family is building," Mr Binney said. She was offered jointly by Glenlea Beef and Grant Taylor, Taylor Livestock at Shoalhaven. Runner up bidder was Mawarra Charolais, Neville and Elizabeth Wildes from Aberdeen, who have been regular buyers of Glenlea's leading sale lots for the last few years.
Best selling bull was lot 99 DSK Kind Sorted, by ANC Kind from DSK Me Flossy J93E this bull was selected with his dam as the pick of the mature cows, by Glenlea Beef at last year's DSK dispersal sale.
Bidding on the top bull was traded back and forth between underbidder Davidson Cameron and Co, Moree, and Wakefield Charolais stud at Wollombombi, with the rising two year old sire eventually going to Wakefield for $32,500.
"We liked that he is homozygous poll and we know the bloodlines so we are confident that he will do the job for us," said Wakefield co-principal Greg Frizell.
Cows with calves, 19 head, averaged 9421.05, while the 97 heifers pregnancy tested in calf averaged 4742.58.
The nine bulls averaged $13,111.11.
More details to come.
