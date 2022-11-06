The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Pulse sector confident total wipe out will be avoided

Gregor Heard
By Gregor Heard
November 7 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pulse crop condition varies enormously, with these different crops all between Horsham and Warracknabeal in Victoria. Pictures by Gregor Heard.

THE AUSTRALIAN pulse industry is warning of markedly lower production across all major dryland legume crops this year as the big wet takes its toll.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gregor Heard

Gregor Heard

National Grains Industry Reporter

Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.