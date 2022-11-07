Repeat and new buyers were present in Sans Souci's Annual Spring Australian White Sale, held at the Molong showgrounds, with rams sold across New South Wales and in to Victoria.
Overall, 5 of 5 stud rams sold to $8250 and averaged $4800, and 47 of 70 flock rams sold to $4750 for an average of $2245.
Topping the sale was S200009, a March-2021 ram purchased by Malcolm and Kerrie Plum, Kalnari Stud (flock 9), Tarcutta.
The son of Tattykeel 180149 weighed 112 kilograms and was the champion ram at the 2021 St George show.
The ram was also one of the feature sires in the sale with all three stud sons offered sold to a top of $4500 and averaged $3666, and 31 of 46 flock sons sold to $4750 for an average of $2354.
Looking for an outcross sire, Mrs Plum said she had not used the Sans Souci line before but was excited to see how the genetics performed and was pleased with how the 0009 sons looked in the sale.
Mrs Plum said she was looking for a ram with height, length, black points, good muscling, shedding ability, and good bone.
"We are pleased with his structure, balance, and frame," Mrs Plum said.
Joining about 600 stud Australian White ewes and 100 commercials, the ram would go straight in to the heart of the breeding flock.
Notable volume buyer Tribruk Pastoral Co, Darbys Falls, purchased six rams to a top of $3250 to average $3000.
Selling agent Craig Pellow, QPL Rural, Temora, said "we have probably sold half the passed in lots straight after the sale".
"There is still demand there but people are unsure of the season... a lot were sitting on their hands just with the wet," he said.
Online activity was also strong with nine rams selling through AuctionsPlus to a top of $3500 for tag S210751, purchased by Adam Barber, Parkes, for an average of $2166.
Victorian bidders were active with RE and CE Fielder, Rochester, Vic, purchasing one ram for $2000, Wilson Family trust, Ozenkadnook, Vic, purchasing three rams, all for $3000 a head, and A and P Wright, Bengworden, Vic, which purchased two rams for $1500 each.
Sans Souci's Steve Pederick, Molong, said it was pleasing the sale reflected that commercial buyers can get good rams for affordable prices.
"We have exciting times ahead with our new $240,000 sire, Tattykeel Platinum... we will use in him an embryo program with our own ewes," Mr Pederick said.
"There were a lot of rams sold locally, there acre a lot of people trying to buy rams and we are happy to meet the market to get them in to quality rams."
"The next generation of our rams will come through in our February on property sale, and in our first Queensland sale in Tambo, in May next year," he said.
The sale was conducted by QPL Rural, Temora, with auctioneer Geoff Rice, AWN Langlands Hanlon, Parkes.
