The sale in November of 85 Australian White lambs, seven to eight months old and weighing 27.56kg dressed for $247.88 including a $2.60 skin proved Graham Sinclair's decision to move into the breed over a decade ago.
The gradual decline in the shearing industry and a desire to have sheep with less workload about 15 years ago, prompted Graham and Lorraine Sinclair to reassess their sheep program on the family farm Omaha, Temora.
Mr Sinclair is the fifth generation of his family to farm in the Temora district, and when Omaha was purchased in 1977, the main enterprises were a self-replacing Merino flock complimenting a winter cereal cropping program.
"We went into Dorpers when getting shearers became a real issue," he said.
"That was during the very dry years and they were fine initially. But when the seasons turned around, on our Lucerne-based pastures we started to have a lot of trouble with their feet and they were getting over-fat and weren't joining properly."
A chance conversation with a fellow lamb producer about feeding sheep led to an introduction to the Australian White breed.
His interlocutor had a lamb feedlot and Mr Sinclair was asked what sort of sheep he had.
"I said Dorpers but I'm not really happy with them, they are not performing the way I like," Mr Sinclair said.
"He said I know a bloke who is developing a new breed of sheep, he's a mate of mine, are you interested in meeting him?"
Out of that conversation, Mr Sinclair with his Temora-based livestock agent QPL director Craig Pellow drove to Tattykeel to meet Graham Gilmore.
"At that stage, they weren't on the point of selling but Graham said he wouldn't mind getting a few rams out in some flocks to see how they go," Mr Sinclair said.
He bought three rams and compared to today's sheep the breed was still in its evolutionary phase.
"They looked nothing like they do now," he said.
The Australian White rams were joined to the Dorper ewes, but Mr Sinclair said he realised it was going to take a long time to sort out the problem with the feet, so he sold them.
A draft of 500 Wiltipoll/Merino cross ewes were purchased from Western Australia and for the next two years, those ewes were artificially inseminated to Tattykeel-bred Australian White rams.
The Sinclair family now join 3500 Australian White ewes in a self-replacing flock and which are a major enterprise grazing the Lucerne dominated pastures.
"We are the point now where we are basically lambing three times in two years," Mr Sinclair said.
Ewe lambs are joined at seven months, and Mr Sinclair said lambing percentages have ranged from 120-130, depending on the seasonal conditions.
"Occasionally we don't get the best joining, they haven't done so well during the past couple of wet winters," he said. "It has been pretty tough on all sheep."
Most of the wether lambs are sold from six to seven months, depending on the time of the year and the season.
"We retain the tops of the young ewes each year to keep replenishing the flock and we have been able to sell our surplus ewes from $500 to $700," Mr Sinclair said. "They are mostly sold as ewe lambs and the last lot we sold for $475, weighing 38-50kg."
Mr Sinclair said the Australian White sheep fit nicely with the cropping enterprises, but lambing three times in two years does present some challenges.
"It does create a lot of work, but we are not messing around with crutching or shearing or chasing flies and there's no lice," he said.
"And while it creates more work, although there are three lambing's, with the haired sheep there are a lot less jobs, but with the cropping we work around it."
Mr Sinclair further noted the ewes seem to hold their condition, whether on improved or native pasture, a lot better than the previous breeds he ran on Omaha.
He added he has had tremendous support from the Tattykeel team all the way through with his evolution of the Australian White at Omaha. "We couldn't ask for more from the sheep."
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
