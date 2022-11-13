The Land
Sheep direction changed to fit farming operation

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
Updated January 13 2023 - 10:18am, first published November 13 2022 - 6:00pm
Graham Sinclair inspecting a mob of Australian White ewes with their second lamb.

The sale in November of 85 Australian White lambs, seven to eight months old and weighing 27.56kg dressed for $247.88 including a $2.60 skin proved Graham Sinclair's decision to move into the breed over a decade ago.

