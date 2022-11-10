The Land
RUNVS Angus inaugural sale hits $5550

By Kate Loudon
November 10 2022 - 12:00pm
Top priced bull in the RUNVS Inagrual bull sale, 17-month-old Iveragh S043, purchased by Chris Johnson, Leeton for $5550. Photo: Supplied

Coleambally-based RUNVS Angus held it's inaugural sale online via AuctionsPlus from Wednesday to Friday with bulls going across New South Wales for Chris and Samantha Greenwood.

