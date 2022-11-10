Coleambally-based RUNVS Angus held it's inaugural sale online via AuctionsPlus from Wednesday to Friday with bulls going across New South Wales for Chris and Samantha Greenwood.
Overall, 11 of 15 bulls sold to a top of $5550 for an average of $4750.
Topping the sale for the Greenwood Family was Iveragh S043, purchased by Chris Johnson, Leeton.
The 17-month-old son of S Chisum 6175 weighed 695 kilograms and was in the top 5 per cent for calving ease dtrs, top 10pc for rump fat, and top 15pc for scrotal circumference and domestic index.
Mr Greenwood said the twin-born bull was a good all rounder with easy calving.
Joining a cross bred herd, Mr Johnson said the bull was not too extreme in any areas.
"He is pretty handy across most traits and gives us flexibility to go over cows and heifers," Mr Johnson said.
"Just good shape and length, he was a long bull with a good back end and he should do what we want him to do."
The second top priced bull was $5050 Iveragh S018, purchased by JLB Livestock and Property, Colleambally for an undisclosed client.
The VAR Foreman 3339 son was 17-months-old and weighed 655kg. It was in the top 5pc for gestation length, and top 15pc for 200, 400, and 600 day weights, mature cow weight, eye muscle area, and Angus Breeding Low Cost Feed Index.
Hoping to run the sale again next year, Mr Greenwood said he would be looking to increase the bull numbers offered to about 30.
Mr Greenwood said it was a good first sale and a great opportunity to get the RUNVS name out there.
"Bulls have gone as far away as Dubbo and Mansfield in Victoria so we are glad to see we have spread the footprint a bit bigger than we expected," Mr Greenwood said.
"We thought they would be all local bidders and were surprised when we got the interest from up there," he said.
Selling agent Anthony Mannes, Mannes Agencies, Coleambally said the sale was a great success.
"The vendors opted for AuctionsPlus as we wanted to open their bulls for competition to a wider audience, the previous owners generally traded privately within a relatively small radius of the Riverina.
"We are confident in the quality of the bulls and their genetics and that the new and existing purchasers would all be likely to participate in future sales as the herd grows.
The sale was conducted via AuctionsPlus under Mannes Agencies, Coleambally.
