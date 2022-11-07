A MODERN broiler farm with eight sheds and a development approval pending to build a further four sheds in on the market.
To be sold through an expressions of interest process through LAWD and Oxley Capital Partners, Moana is located on the Peel River between Tamworth and Gunnedah.
The 261 hectare (645 acre) property has eight, 2875 square metre, tunnel ventilated broiler sheds, which each have a capacity of 56,250 birds per placement (450,000 birds in total).
The sheds, which were built in 2009, have a combined footprint of 23,000 square metres and produce more than 2.565 million birds annually.
The DA with Tamworth Regional Council is to construct an additional four sheds, which would increase the shed area to about 34,500sq m, producing almost 3.85 birds a year.
The business is underpinned by a broiler chicken growers agreement with Baiada, one of Australia's largest chicken meat processors. The relationship with Baiada goes back to 1976.
The agreement was recently renewed for a six year term starting from July 1, 2023.
The birds are processed in Tamworth.
Moana's climate controlled boiler sheds also feature automated bird weigh scales, eliminating hand weighing, with all data sent to a central computer in the office.
There are also 12, 30 cubic metre silos equipped with a blower feed delivery system, and a water sanitation and filtration plant, ensuring high quality drinking water is supplied to the sheds.
Water for the sheds is in four, 250,000 litre tanks, providing three days of water during the summer months.
Other improvements include a 360 square metre machinery shed, an administration office with lunchroom, and three-phase centrifugal pumps with quick removal facility.
The main residence is a three bedroom, two bathroom weatherboard dwelling with a four bay garage. There is also a four bedroom residence for staff.
Moana has predominantly rich alluvial soils and a 1km frontage to the Peel River.
About 76 hectares has been developed to centre pivot irrigation.
There are three Valley pivot irrigators and 223 megalitres of ground and surface water licenses, utilised for irrigation and poultry shed requirements.
About 180ha is currently used to run 241 heifers for breeding. The same country has previously also been used for agistment cattle and to grow dairy heifers.
Expressions of interest on Moana close with LAWD and Oxley Capital Partners on November 17.
Contact Simon Cudmore, 0433 160 413, LAWD, or Ben Craw, 0417 230 482, Oxley Capital Partners.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.