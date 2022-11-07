Smartly turned out, not a hair out of place, and looking quietly confident as they awaited the steward's call. And those were just the two-legged competitors.
Looking even more splendid beside them were the four-legged stars of the Upper Hunter Spring Horse Show.
With lustrous coats dyed and patterned, elaborately braided manes and tails, and headbands sporting sparkling bling, these haughty equine supermodels were ready to strut their stuff on a grassy catwalk, their owners hoping to be rewarded for countless hours devoted to pimping, preening and polishing them until they positively gleam.
Around 100 competitors travelled from the North Coast, the Central West and across the Hunter Valley for the chance to shine under a brilliant blue sky on Saturday, November 5 at Muswellbrook Showground, which was packed wall-to-wall with beefy four-wheel drives towing even bigger horse floats.
The competitors' goal was to add more performance qualifications in Australian Stock Horse and breed classes, as well as hack, hunter or riding classes to earn a ticket to the big dance - the 2023 Sydney Royal Show in 2023.
Some are professionals; for others, it's an equally consuming hobby requiring dedication, a love of horses - and a healthy bank balance.
Upper Hunter Show Society vice president and horse section coordinator, Brooke Terry, was blessed with perfect weather and a stampede of entries.
"The weather couldn't be more perfect," she said.
"The sun's shining, the ground is looking great, and we've had a massive turnout - we couldn't have squeezed in another float.
"Everyone has missed the chance to compete much in recent years. First, it was COVID-19, then the recent rains meant everything had to be called off. Everyone's been busting to get out with their horses."
Following the success of the inaugural event, Terry hopes to run the Spring Horse Show annually, complementing the Bengalla Upper Hunter Show's three-day horse event conducted during the annual show in March. The showground is also home to the town's Great Cattle Dog Muster.
"Today's show was staged to help people qualify for the Royal," she said.
"We got the go-ahead from the ASC and the RAS and I'm hopeful we can run it again next year."
With just a six-week lead-up, it was decided not to approach sponsors, so there was no prizemoney - just ribbons to further adorn placegetters' necks. It was proof, perhaps, that these show ponies don't need much of an incentive to dress up.
Singleton horse breeder Andrew Buckley was leading yearling filly Langtree Covergirl, which he purchased from the Langtree Stud in Victoria for his 19-month-old daughter, Allegra. Buckley sheepishly admits he's "starting her early", but not by much.
Sporting her five-year-old sister Sophie's hand-me-down coat, youngsters like Scone three-year-old Maddie Stafford was one of several pre-schoolers who saddled up in the Funkana ring against kids twice her age.
While designed to be a fun way to involve the pony clubbers, these youngsters already show signs of the competitive intensity of their much older peers.
