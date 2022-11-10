Tasmanian buyer secured top ram at Pomanara Merino sale

A total of 32 rams were offered by Geoff and Robyn Rayner at the 34th Annual Pomanara Merino Super Fine Stud Ram sale held on property at Sally's Flat on Saturday.
Overall, 24 of 32 rams sold to a top of $3500 for an average of $1605.
Topping the sale at $3500 was tag 47, purchased by Graham Stokes, near Hobart, Tasmania.
Coming form the Ford family, the son of XR8 had a micron of 14.7, standard deviation of 2.1, coefficient variant of 14.1 per cent, comfort factor of 99.9pc, and curvature of 199.
Mr Stokes wanted an easy care and uncomplicated ram that would match his more traditional type sheep. He was also looking for a good, fine wool typed ram.
Operating a flock of about 1000 super fine sheep, Mr Stokes also had deer and poppy cultivation enterprises.
Notable volume buyer and repeat client Steve Harris, East Guyon, purchased five rams to a top of $2000 for an average of $1300.
Campbells Creek-local Lance Rayner purchased four rams to a top of $2500 and an average of $1800.
Pomanara's Geoff Rayner said the sale had very similar results to the previous year.
"I enjoyed the feedback from return clients that they thought the rams were very very even, they could actually make a mistake in choosing a ram and not go wrong," Mr Rayner said.
"We also raised $365 with the catering on the day for Wings for Kids.
"There wasn't one main sire the buyers picked to target, the rams right across the boards sold well, there wasn't just one sire that stood out, as they said to be, they were that even that it didn't really matter.
"There was mainly a spread from south of Trunkey Creek through to Mudgee and across to Orange so they were more local but all return buyers... we also had two new clients, one from Tasmania and one from Trunkey Creek."
The sale was conducted by Nutrien Bathurst with auctioneer Marcus Schembri taking the bids.
