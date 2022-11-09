Rams went to two states in the Grathlyn and Lynford Merino Ram Sale which was held on Thursday, October 27, on property at Hargraves.
Overall 31 of 41 rams sold to a top of $5500 to average $1980.
In the breakdown, Grathlyn sold 24 of 29 Merino rams to a top of $5500 for an average of $1833, and Lynford sold 7 of 13 Poll Merino rams to a top of $3750 and average of $2107.
Topping the sale at $5500 was Grathlyn 20-024, purchased by M and B McDonald, Williamsdale.
The November-2020-drop son of 16-84 had a micron of 14.8, standard deviation of 2.5, coefficient variant of 14.5 per cent, and a comfort factor of 100pc.
Adding two more rams to the list, the McDonalds averaged $4000 across their draft and achieved an average micron of 14.7 for the three.
Grathlyn and Lynford's Max Rayner said the McDonalds had been clients of Grathlyn since about 2004 and operated their own super fine Merino flock.
"Their clip is indicative of what Grathlyn can do," Mr Rayner said.
Reaching the $3750 high in the polled rams was Lynwood 21-103, purchased by J R Derrick and Son, Mundarlo. Sired by Lynford Bunga, the August-drop ram had a micron of 14.4, SD of 2.1, CV of 14.8pc and CF of 100pc.
Notable volume buyers CJ and BA Riley, Goulburn, purchased seven rams to $1250 three times for an average of $1107, and R D Waters Family Trust, Ournie, purchased five rams to a top of $3000 for Grathlyn Blue 82 to average $1500. G S and P K Murray, Laggan, purchased four rams for an average of $1812.
South Australian buyer B D Blieschke, Melrose, purchased three rams for an average of $1666.
Nutrien Stud Stock's Brad Wilson, Dubbo, said there was a good spread of buyers ranging as far as Victoria with both new and repeat clients present.
"There was both stud and commercial interest on the horns and the polls," Mr Wilson said.
Mr Rayner said he thought it was a very good sale and the family were pleased with the results. "The wool that comes off Grathlyn rams, it brings a premium every time," Mr Rayner said.
The sale was conducted by Nutrien and AWN Langlands Hanlon with auctioneer John Settree, Nutrien Stud Stock.
