Down in my part of the world, like many areas across NSW, it is wet, wet, wet!
My days at the moment are spent driving around, trying not to get bogged and checking the trees in the orchard are still swimming.
Although it is an extremely tough start for growers in my area, with poor pollination conditions and the weather making it difficult to access the trees, one of the good things about the soil being saturated is it is a great time to learn how to use soil moisture sensors and technology.
It's great to learn how to install and identify what saturation looks like in the soil and how to use them.
I have been lucky enough in the last few weeks to learn all about probes and how they can be used to help our horticultural industries, especially when we are in dry times again, and water becomes a limiting factor.
Although technology can sometimes be frustrating, these devices are a piece of the puzzle to help understand what's happening under the ground.
When water becomes a critical resource, the use of these technologies will improve our control over yields and quality of our produce, and subsequently improving the consumer eating experience.
I have also been looking at all the great fruit sets around my region, particularly in apple and cherry orchards, ready for the season ahead.
All of our rural achievers have been up to something fun in their industries.
The show season has started up north, and Nicole has been travelling around with her ASC director duties ensuring all our northern shows are providing the best showcase of our rural industries.
The nursery night shift has been running hot, with our midwives run off their feet. Meg, in her newly appointed role on the Regional Health Ministerial Advisory Panel, has been ensuring our little humans have a safe entry into the world.
Our second midwife Miranda has returned home from university and jumped straight into ensuring the lambs are here to help make our next jumpers! She has also assisted with the selection and collation of the Greendale Merinos ram sale catalogue. Between all of this, she is still finding time to work on her small business with her two sisters.
The boys are settling back into day-to-day lives, with Carl being nominated for Wingham show president and Alister enjoying his new fatherhood whilst balancing teaching our young minds of tomorrow.
Lucy has been keeping busy with her countless speaking opportunities at Robb College and being awarded life membership at the Cootamundra Show, where she wore countless hats in a range of sections.
Katy has also been extremely busy organising live alpaca exports to South Korea and working on national youth events to ensure the longevity of the alpaca industry. Keep an eye out for alpaca camps in NSW, Victoria and South Australia next year.
Our rural achievers are always up to something fun and exciting!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.