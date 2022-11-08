Judging of the AgShow NSW's northern crop competition has been completed, and despite the wet weeks in the lead-up to crop scrutiny, the "crops are reasonably good, given the season".
Judge is the experienced Frank McRae, who has examined crops in local competitions since 1981 and through the Royal Agricultural Society's regional crop competitions.
Mr McRae said the impact of the wet winter and spring was evident, but many growers could still expect to reap good yields.
"There are some good crops out there, given the season we've been through," he said. "I don't think there will be mass yields due to the season and the lack of sunshine; it's just so wet underfoot."
Mr McRae suggested the biggest problem facing farmers in the cropping areas where he was judging was getting machinery on the paddock to harvest and then transport grain away.
He said entries from some districts were either down or no crops entered for this season's judging.
He added that management of the crop's agronomy had been good this season, with farmers sticking to their crop rotations in the lead-up to planting. In contrast, some crops suffered from delays in getting some applications of fungicides on crops.
"I expect protein will be down; there hasn't been the heat to pinch the grain," Mr McRae said.
"But I'm surprised at how good some crops are, given the seasonal conditions."
Mr McRae said all the crops he inspected had been sown with minimum or no-till disc planters.
Approaches to crop nutrition reflected the cost of this input.
"Phosphorus and Nitrogen were identified through soil testing as being deficient, and by using soil testing and mapping, they were able to apply nutrients at variable rates depending on where the need was most," he said.
Judging of the Central region crops is expected to begin next week, followed by the Western region the following week and the Southern region at the end of the month.
The AgShow crop competition results will be released at a dinner planned for 13 January next year.
