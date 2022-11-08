The Land
AgShow wheat competition judging

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
November 8 2022 - 8:00pm
Suncorp's Cheryl Brownlie, AgShow wheat judge Frank McRae, district winner Charlie Scott, Croppa Creek and Suncorp's Sarah Hunt

Judging of the AgShow NSW's northern crop competition has been completed, and despite the wet weeks in the lead-up to crop scrutiny, the "crops are reasonably good, given the season".

