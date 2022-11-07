A large crowd braved the damp weather to celebrate the McDonalds Dubbo and Wellington Melbourne Cup Day meeting at Dubbo Turf Club on Tuesday.
Racegoers were treated to a great day of racing, with six races run on course as well as the race that stops nation live on the big screens, along with fashions on the field and lots of champagne.
The fashions on the field results:
Dubbo trainer, Garry Lunn led the charge among local trainers, taking out two races with Allchosen winning the fillies and mares maiden plate (1200 metres), and Knife's Edge winning the class 2 handicap (1400 metres), both ridden by Ken Dunbar.
The Clint Lundholm trained Angry Liam won the colts, geldings and entires maiden plate (1200 metres) with Hollie Hull in the saddle.
Myron Cooper's Watch Me Sizzle took out the other benchmark 50 (1200 metres), ridden by Angela Cooper.
Parkes-based Sharon Jeffries trained the winner of the benchmark 50 (1200 metres), Annie's Missile, with Andrew Banks riding.
Scarleo, trained at Narromine by Kylie Kennedy, won the benchmark 50 (1600 metres), with Clayton Gallagher taking the reins.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.