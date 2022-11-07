The Land
Home/Studstock

Niela Merino rams sell to $3600, average $1490

Updated November 7 2022 - 8:04pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Buyer Lester Jones, Yass, purchased the top-priced ram for $3600 from vendors Dianne and Tony McGaw at Niela Merino ram sale on Saturday.

After the rams experienced 85 millimetres of rain earlier in the week and a long wet winter, Niela Merino ram sale was blessed with sunny weather at Laggan on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.