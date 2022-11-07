After the rams experienced 85 millimetres of rain earlier in the week and a long wet winter, Niela Merino ram sale was blessed with sunny weather at Laggan on Saturday.
Niela Merino stud principals Tony and Dianne McGaw sold 29 of 36 rams to a top of $3600 and an average of $1490.
The top-priced ram sold to Lester Jones, One Smoke Merino Stud, Yass (trading as LG and MK Jones).
Mr Jones selected the 17.1-micron, with a standard deviation of 2.3 and a coefficient of variation of 13.2 CV Roseville Park 74 sired ram for its deep crimping, well-nourished long wool to keep the water out to plain-up his flock without losing wool cut.
The Jones family has been buying their rams at Niela Stud for 12 years and likes them for their "easy care; they are good doers, cut good weights of stylish long stapled wool and have good lambing percentages".
He joins more than 1500 ewes annually on his Yass properties, including 220 stud ewes.
Mr Jones bought a second ram at $1200 also by sire Roseville Park 74 to use in the flock ewes.
Volume buyer was again Steven and Kellie Hogan, Yass, taking home seven sires for an average of $1657, and going to $2400 for a Niela sired 17.8-micron poll ram.
The Hogans join 2200 ewes annually that are run on a combination of their properties in the Yass and Crookwell areas.
Other volume buyers on the day were MJ Obrien, Crookwell, taking home four rams to average $1600, and both Springwood Pastoral Co, Fullerton, and Albert Whipp, Laggan, taking home three rams each.
Creating a lot of interest were the three new sires on display from Ridgeway Advanced Poll Merino Stud, co-purchased at the Classing Classic, South Australia.
Alongside the original Stockton bloodline, the new genetics will continue the stud's objective to produce long stapled, bold crimping wools on a large fertile framed animal that will handle all environments.
Mr McGaw was happy with the sale even though the average and top prices were back a little last year.
"We still had a good clearance, and it was good to see both new and returning buyers present at the sale," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.